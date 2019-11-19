|
Lewis M. Smolin, 72, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, died suddenly at his home. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 25 years, Karen (Davis) Smolin, in February 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Jill Davis, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; his brother, Jay Smolin (Alison), of Ridgefield, Connecticut; and his nephews, Harry and Evan Smolin, of Ridgefield, Connecticut. He was the son of the late Harry and Florence Mittleman Smolin of Peekskill, New York. Lew was born in Peekskill, New York on September 23, 1947. Early on he developed a love of tennis and worked tirelessly at the game. He graduated from Peekskill High School in 1965 as the #3 ranked high school tennis player in New York State. He was recruited by the University of Minnesota with a full scholarship and played #1 singles on the tennis team. He graduated with a bachelors degree in engineering in 1969. Lew was the head tennis pro for many years at clubs around the Boston area, and later owned a tennis club in Ashland, Massachusetts. After ending his professional tennis career, Lew worked for many years as an engineer for Diebold in the Boston area. He so much liked meeting and helping people that he changed his profession, becoming an independent financial planner working with families to make the right investment and insura- ance decisions. Lew was a devoted member of the Masons and was the lodge master in 1986. For many, many years Lew coached in the Handi-Racket Tennis program and was proud to bring the enjoyment of tennis to youth with disabilities. Always a lover of travel, all types of exercise especially hiking, live jazz, museums, and movies, in his later years Lew continued to explore new interests: developing a love for opera, taking cooking and art lessons, and becoming an avid swimmer. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday November 24, 2019 at 12:30 pm at the Community Center / Fellowship Hall, 30 Middle Road, Boxborough, MA 01719. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Handi-Racket Tennis c/o Longfellow, 524 Boston Post Rd, Wayland, MA 01778, or to the Sargent Memorial Library Foundation, 427 Massachusetts Avenue, Boxborough, MA 01719.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019