Linda Joy Anderson of Goshen, NH passed on May 22, 2019 at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston, MA. Born in Concord, MA on April 2, 1950 to Alfa Joy (Goldthwaite) Radford and the late Robert Bent Ander- son, she was 69. Linda raised 6 children, later going back to school to finish high school and graduate from the University of Maine where she received her RN degree. She lived in several states from California to Maine, two other countries, Spain and Portugal and was a free spirit who loved to travel and was very adventurous. She had a special love for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family holidays, gardening, flowers and animals. Linda is survived by her mother Alfa; sons William Bishop, Robert Bishop, Christian Bishop and wife Jessica; daughters Alfa Oswald and husband Eric, Katrina Bishop, Erica OLeary; siblings Erik Anderson, Joe Anderson, Paul Anderson, Lisa Anderson, Nels Anderson, Kathy Brown; Uncle Philip Goldthwaite; 21 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her father Robert, step-mother Carolyn Anderson and brother Christian Anderson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her mem- orial service at the West Acton Baptist Church, 592 Massa- chusetts Ave, Acton, MA on Saturday, June 1st, at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Linda may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA online at: popememorialspca.org. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from May 26 to June 2, 2019