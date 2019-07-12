Home

Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
More Obituaries for Lucy Mahoney
Lucy A. Mahoney

Lucy A. Mahoney Obituary
Lucy A. Mahoney SHIRLEY---Lucy A. (Nichols) Mahoney, 81 years old, of Shirley, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 5, 2019 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. She is survived by son Michael J. Mahoney of Long Island City, NY, daughters Patricia A Mahoney of Shirley and Theresa M. Mahoney of Worcester, 4 grandchildren, including Christopher Whitney of Shirley. She was predeceased by 2 brothers. Lucy was born in Boston on June 2, 1937, daughter of Walter and Elizina (Hutchins) Nichols. She had been an executive assistant at Rex Lumber in Acton for 30 years. Lucy enjoyed reading. A private service will be held at Shirley Center Cemetery, Shirley. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richard sonfuneralhome.net |
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from July 12 to July 19, 2019
