|
|
Madeleine "Mady" J. Harvey 70, of Acton, MA died March 31, 2020 in Lincoln, MA from end stage renal failure. Mady was born in NYC to Georg and Vera Kalmar, Jewish refugees and Holocaust survivors, and this figured prominently in Mady's life. When Mady was 12 the family moved to Camphill Village, Copake, NY, becoming part of an innovative, international movement to reform societys approach to engaging people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The richness of artistic, musical, farming and social life of Camphill forged lifelong ties and catalyzed a lifetime passion for supporting and advocating those with challenges. Mady's 30 year career at Harvard University culminated as a senior leader in admissions and program management at the Kennedy School. For many years she served on the selection committee for the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Program. Upon retirement, Mady served as Secretary then Chair of the Acton Commission on Disabilities, improving Town Meeting access and voting for individuals with disabilities, promoting community education on mental health, and assuring that disability concerns were included in town policies. Mady loved all animals and was as particularly devoted to her cats. She also felt a strong kinship with the community on Monhegan Island in Maine, where she summered from an early age. Mady was predeceased by her parents and her former partner Erik Magenheimer. She is survived by an extended, modern family: life partner Ralph Edwards of Swampscott and his son, Jon; Eric's sister Bunny and Rich Mooney; ex-husband Nigel Harvey, his wife Angela, and his children Jennifer and Stephen; and many loyal and admiring friends whose lives she touched deeply and who greatly miss her warmth and loyal support. Due to the State of Emergency regulations an online celebration of Mady's life will be held later in April. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Camphill Copake, NY, community, https://camphillvillage.org/get-involved/donate/ are appreciated. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020