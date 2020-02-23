|
Malcolm Stuart MacGregor, Sr., 91, former Fire Chief for the Town of Acton where he was a life long resident, died peacefully at home on February 21, 2020,surrounded by his family. Born in Concord and raised in Acton, he was the son of the late Hanson Stuart MacGregor and Ruth Helen (Hewitt) MacGregor. A graduate of Acton High School, he served honorably as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps at the end of WWII. He attended Northeastern University and was a member of the Charles A. Welch Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Concord. Former Chief MacGregor began his career in fire service for the Town of Acton on December 12,1949 as a firefighter, attaining the ranks of Lieutenant on May 13,1963, and Captain on August 1,1968. He was appointed Fire Chief May 23,1975, serving until his retirement on December 4, 1990. He was a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, taught classes at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Hudson and fire science at Mt. Wachusett Community College and was a member of the Arson Investigation Unit in Greenfield. He loved working around the house on carpentry, plumbing and masonry projects with his family and enjoyed helping veterans in his position as the former Acton Veterans Agent. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter Ashley W. MacGregor and sister Doris Barry. He is survived by his wife Sharlene (Jones) MacGregor; 5 children, Scott MacGregor and wife Koshanna and Malcolm S. MacGregor, Jr. and wife Julie, all of Lunenburg, Rob Roy MacGregor and wife Lisa of Bolton, Natacha MacGregor of Mission Viejo, CA. and Paul MacGregor of Acton; his former wife Natacha MacGregor;13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter. Visiting hours are February 26 from 4-7 p.m. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Ma. Interment is private at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, online at . Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020