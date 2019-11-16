|
|
Margaret (Brownie) Bodge 92, of Acton, Massachusetts passed away on November 03, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chelmsford, Mass. Brownie was born on July 27, 1927 in Ipswich, Mass. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, her sister Ruth, and her brother Robert. Margaret is survived by her daughter Heidi Carson of Williamsburg, Mass. A private memorial service will be held in the spring 2020. In-lieu-of flowers, donations can be made to Iron Work Farm PO Box 1111 Acton, MA.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019