|
|
Margot B. Reed, 91, of Acton, passed away at the Highlands in Fitchburg on Wednesday July 31, 2019. She was born in Czechoslovakia on May 27, 1928 to the late Alfons and Bertha (Osziln) Schowanek. She is survived by her son Joshua A. Reed and his wife Kristen; grandson Joel B. Reed and his wife Laura; granddaughter Chelsea B. Reed; twin sister Inge Landry and her husband Paul; and extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter Rhea I. Reed and her longtime companion Robert Matte. Margot attended Northeastern University and worked as an administrative assistant in research and development. She enjoyed gardening, dancing and traveling back home to Germany. The family will receive guests on Sunday August 4th from 2:00-5:00pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. All are invited. Private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Margots name to Worcester County Walk to end Alzheimer's, Team Name: Highlands on the Hill, online at https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=12606&pg=pfind will be greatly appreciated. For directions or to leave an online condolence please visit her memorial page at www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019