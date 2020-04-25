|
Maria Lorencic, 90, of Marlborough, formerly of Acton, MA died on April 19, 2020 at her home. Born in Austria on June 9,1929 to the late Johann and Maria Ettl, she immigrated to Canada and married her husband Karl in 1952. There they had their two children before immigrating to the US in 1965. Maria, a homemaker, was a resident of Acton for 54 years before moving to Marlborough last year. For many years she bowled on the Womens Coffee League at the Acton Bowladrome which was a source of lifelong friends and good times. She bowled well into her 80s. She was a skilled sewer and made countless slipcovers, cushions and drapes as well as clothing. She also enjoyed knitting and crochet. Maria and her husband enjoyed traveling and went on numerous cruises. She loved the beach and especially enjoyed their trips to Aruba. She was loved by all and will be remembered for her kindness and strength. Maria leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Karl Lorencic, and their two children; Harold Lorencic and his wife Kimberly of Portsmouth NH and Monica Lorencic of Maynard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Household Goods Inc, 530 Main St. Acton, MA 01720. Please visit her memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020