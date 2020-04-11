|
Mario E. Castaneda, 61, of Acton, MA died unexpectedly on March 21, 2020. Born in Mexico City to Elvia and Humberto Castaneda, he moved with his family to the US in1 968 and grew up in Yuba City, CA. He earned his undergraduate degree from University of the Pacific in Stockton, CA and his MBA from UCLA. While at UCLA he met his wife, Cathy. The couple moved to the Boston area in 1990 where Mario worked in marketing for Polaroid, and in 2001 settled in Acton where they raised three boys, David, Mark, and Peter. Mario continued in the marketing field as a consultant, first for Stratx International and later at his own firm, Blue Sail Consulting. He loved his work and the opportunity to travel worldwide. Most recently he brought his skills to UMass Lowell where he taught several business classes. Mario loved the outdoors and enjoyed all that nature has to offer including hiking, running, skiing and snowshoeing. He could be seen every morning on the trails in Acton with his two dogs by his side. But Marios greatest joys were his family, including his wife, his three sons, and the family dogs. He enjoyed all the boys activities during their youth, and as they grew took pride in their accomplishments in school and the workplace. He was also a prolific and exceptional photographer, memorializing every event. Mario will be remembered for his ever-present smile, booming voice, and cheerful disposition. He will be missed for his enthusiasm for life. In addition to his wife and children, he leaves his mother, Elvia, and sisters Myriam (Mike Olivo) and Martha. He was pre-deceased by his father. He also leaves his in-laws and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to the state of emergency regulations regarding public events, services will be private at this time. A public celebration of Marios life will be held at a future date. Please visit Mario's memorial page at www.actonfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave a condolence message for the family.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020