Good bye to the matriarch of all of the Sweeney cousins. You remind us all, how truly short life is on this place we call Earth. Although this is not our final place, where you are now , is never ending. Into your husband's arms and then to all your relatives waiting for you . Even so, saying good bye to loved ones is never easy : may the Lord Jesus Christ wrap his arms around your family and , wipe away their tears, with a promise they will see you again.Godspeed. in Christ love, cousin, Joanne.

Joanne Sweeney Dentler

Family