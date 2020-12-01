Mary B. (Sweeney) Clark, 73, long-time Maynard resident and beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away on November 27, 2020. Mary battled health issues over the last several years, but always maintained her signature warmth and joyfulness. Born on February 2, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Lucy Sweeney of Acton. Mary was married to her beloved husband the late Richard F. Clark for over 50 years. Mary and Rich had many wonderful adventures, including countless trips to their favorite vacation destination, Walt Disney World. They shared a beautiful love and respect for each other, and a mutual dedication to family. After her graduation from Acton Boxborough Regional High School, Mary went to hair and beauty school at Wilfred Beauty Academy, and worked as a stylist for over 50 years with positions that included owner of "The B Street Salon," JC Penney master stylist, and beautician at The Acton Funeral Home. Her long career as a stylist was the perfect career for Mary, as she loved both beauty and conversation. Mary was truly the "social mayor of Maynard." Everyone who walked in the Clark home was warmly welcomed by Mary and quickly offered something to eat or a cup of coffee. She loved to sew, crochet, garden and cook and was known for her lovely curtains and delicious baked goods. Mary thoroughly enjoyed attending her childrens and grandchildrens activities and had a particular fondness for figure skating. She adored the sun and was happiest sitting on the beach or basking in the sun on her back porch. Mary loved all the people in her life, and she was loved by all who met her. Mary is survived by 4 children: Richard Clark and wife Kathy, Cyril Clark and wife Maria, Dan Clark and wife Sarah, and Katie Blanchette and husband Marc; 12 grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Kelly Clark, Michael, Kelsey and Colleen Halloran, Sofia, Cyril and Zachary Clark, Haley and Zander Clark, and Julia and Emma Blanchette. She was the sister of Kathleen Colburn, Sheila Belliveau, Rose Nevala, Eileen Eisner, Daniel Sweeney, Joyce Saliga and was predeceased by her sister, Maureen Gallant. She is also survived by a loving extended family of nieces, nephew, cousins, in-laws and their families. Visiting hours are Friday December 4th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave, (Rte 111) Acton. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday December 5th, 2020 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Acton. In-person attendance is restricted to immediate family due to pandemic restrictions, but all are welcome to attend via the remote attendance stream via Tribucast at the following link: https://client. tribucast.com/tcid/51359233
. Private burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Mary's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, also online at stjude.org
. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com
.