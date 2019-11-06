|
Mary K. Sullivan, formerly Mary K. Roge of Acton, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at The Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody MA with her two sons by her side November 4, 2019 after an extended battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Born in Franklin, NH, Mary took great pride in her Irish heritage and her family. She was the daughter of the late Olive (Marshall) Sullivan and the late NH Superior Court Justice Dennis E Sullivan. Judge Sullivan was the former mayor of Franklin and the former U.S. Attorney for the state of New Hampshire in the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Her uncle, the late Edward J Marshall M.D. served on the medical and surgical staffs of the Waltham/Weston Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton. A World War II veteran, Dr. Marshall served as a Captain in the US Army Medical Corps, participating in the Normandy invasion in June 1944. A graduate of Franklin High School and the College of New Rochelle, she was employed by TWA in New York City and Boston, Alliant Computer in Littleton, MA and later as a travel agent in Acton. Ms. Sullivan traveled the world numerous times, and enjoyed the arts, museums, the piano, gardening and playing bridge with her many friends. She was a member and past President of the Acton Womans Club and Eucharistic Minister at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Acton. She is survived by two sons, David Sullivan Roge and wife Rebecca of Marblehead, and Stephen Patrick Roge and wife Laura of Winchester; grandchildren Marlowe, Caitlyn, Calvin and Flynn Roge; and a sister Anne Bevelaqua of Groveland. Visiting hours will be held Friday, Nov. 8th, 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave, (Rte 111) Acton. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday Nov. 9th at 10am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton Ctr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassionate Care ALS, ccals.org or Best Buddies on behalf of Mary to help support raising awareness for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Donations can be made online at www.bestbuddi eschallenge.org/hp/sup port2020/#p2p//22984. For obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence visit actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019