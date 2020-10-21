1/
Mary Yungman
Mary (Harders) Yungman, 92, passed away at the Emerson Hospital in Concord on October 18, 2020. She was born in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada on December 10, 1927 to the late Marie (Bakker) and Fredrick Harders. M ary was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Anthony Yungman with whom she shared 52 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2003. Mary was a longtime hospital volunteer in both Albany, New York and at Emerson Hospital in Concord. She enjoyed extended travel with her husband throughout Europe and the US and they enjoyed time spent at their summer home on Schroon Lake in New York. An avid reader who also liked to garden, Marys focus was on her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by her 5 children, Joanne Hurwitz and her husband Richard, Marjorie Berlin, Susan Kelleher, Barbara Merrill and her husband Bob, John Yungman; her 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Due to restrictions on gatherings due to the pandemic, Marys funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Acton and burial in Mount Hope Cemetery in Acton are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Emerson Hospital, 133 Old Road to Nine Acre Corner, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the thoughtful guidance of the Acton Funeral Home. Please visit Mary's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
