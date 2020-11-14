Michael Joseph Tobia (Mike), age 71, of Stow, MA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 after a courageous two and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Michael is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Jill Tobia, and their children, Catherine Tobia and her husband Peter Pereira, Jessica Stanton and her husband Steve, Bethany Tobia and her partner David Baczkowski, Samantha Tobia and her fiance Jesse Durfee, and Rebekah Tobia. He will be incredibly missed by his grandchildren Lilah and Patrick Stanton, Oliver and Emmett Pereira, and Davie Baczkowski. Mike was born in Closter, NJ to Orlando and Mary Tobia. He was the oldest of nine children, Carol Wenston, Joseph Tobia, Rita Tobia, Peter Tobia, Maria Tobia, Angel Linton, Joya Howland, and the late Adam Tobia. He graduated from Rider University and then served in the Army National Guard. At the age of 24, he was employed by the Quaker Oats Company. Mike remained with the company for over forty years until he retired as Pepsicos Director of Sales and Marketing for the Northeast Region. Never one to relax, Mike immediately threw himself into new projects after retiring. He became trained to answer calls through a Suicide Prevention hotline and also started Mt. Calvary Community Supper of Acton. Taking care of people was one of Mikes passions and he usually did this care through the form of food. Mike, with the help of many others, created a space where people could not only be provided with a warm meal, but a chance to socialize with others in a dining room setting. Just before his passing, Mike was so pleased that another week passed where 200 meals were served to community members in need. Mike was an avid fisherman and gardner, who was thrilled to pass along his cucumbers and tomatoes to his children and friends. He relished any opportunity to cook breakfast for his children and grandchildren, and treasured vacations in the Outer Banks with his family. As busy and productive as Mike often was, it was his grandchildren that slowed him down and brought out his best self. He was always eager to teach them how to fish,watch one more episode on PBS, teach which vegetables were best to pick, and always ready to prepare homemade applesauce or breakfast treats. Funeral arrangements at this time will be private, but a livestream will be available for viewing through Acton Funeral Home. A memorial service and reception will be held when it is safe to celebrate his life with all his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt Calvary Community Supper of Acton, so that his passion of helping and serving others can continue in his memory. Donations can be mailed to 472 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton, MA 01720; Attention: Mt. Calvary Community Supper.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store