Muriel Vogel "Chickey" Henderson | departed February 23, 2020 in Concord MA. Born February 22, 1928 in Paterson New Jersey, alum of Smith College (1949), Masters in Education from Western Connecticut State College (1969). Beloved Mom, Nana and Great Nana, and a teacher who touched many lives. Elementary School teacher in Aurora, Colorado and lifelong community leader in Girl Scouts, Church School, Denver zoo and bridge groups. Survived by three daughters: Kathleen Henderson Staudt of Bethesda MD, Mary Jo Pattison of Guilderland NY and Elizabeth Henderson Norton of Acton MA, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by beloved husband Russ Henderson (2004). Memorial Service Saturday, March 21st at 10:30 at South Acton Congregational Church, 35 School St, Acton. Memorial contributions to Smith Fund Scholarships and Smith College www.smith.edu/ about-smith/giving/smith-fund Memorial page actonfuneral home.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020