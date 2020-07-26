Nancy Ellen Smith died July 16th, 2020 from complications due to COVID 19. She had spent her last several years in skilled nursing facilities in Concord and most recently, Lowell. Nancy was born in Boston on April 4th, 1943, the daughter of Norma and John McCaig of Arlington, where her family lived before moving to the Acton/Concord area. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Norma, niece Amy and nephew Robert. She leaves her beloved Bill, her sisters Jean, Marjorie and Mary, her brothers Laurence and John and all their families. She leaves many nieces and nephews. Although Nancy had challenges in some areas, she was extraordinarily gifted in others. She was a born naturalist, animals gravitated to her. She raised Monarch butterflies and orphaned birds, releasing them when they were ready; tamed squirrels and chipmunks; knew where to find different salamanders and turtles and knew to leave them in their homes. She often walked long distances to a favorite brook, pond or river to see what was there. Nancy was also gifted in the arts. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting toys for children and pets following an idea she had in her mind, not from a pattern and crocheted many afghans and decorative items. She made embroidered and beaded jewelry, was a skilled carver and could make anything she dreamed of from a block of balsa wood. Some of her creations were intricate and tiny, usually very realistic. Nancy also worked with felt to applique scenes from her mind. She drew, most of the time, in pencil or ink, always reflecting the natural world. Giving her work to others gave her great happiness. Nancy loved attending Native American powwows and made many friends at the Bedford powwows over the years. She embraced the culture. She was kind to children and animals. Nancy could be stubborn and feisty, exasperating to some folks, but endearing to others. The best in her came out when she was treated kindly. Nancy will be greatly missed by all who really knew her. A private burial was held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton. Funeral arrangements are under the thoughtful guidance of Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts, Avenue, Acton, MA. To view her complete life story and for online condolences, please visit our memorial page www.Actonfuneralhome.com