Natalie 89, formally of Littleton passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at Sunset Towers of Leominster. She was born in Cambridge on December 25, 1930, daughter of the late Richard and Josephine (Barker) Jackson and was the wife of the late Frederick E. Hollowell. She was raised and educated in Concord and was a graduate of Concord High School, Class of 1949. Natalie was also a graduate of Burroughs Bookkeeping School in Boston and Hesser College in New Hampshire, where she studied accounting and business management. Mrs. Hollowell made her home in Long Island for many years and Massachusetts for the past 35 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Magdeline Chapter #28 of Maynard. She enjoyed painting with oils, sewing, traveling, playing golf and donating crocheted items locally and globally. Mrs Hollowell was also active as a volunteer with the Council of Aging. Mrs. Hollowell is predeceased by a son Lee R. White of Salem. A stepson Bishop Barry C. Hollowell of British Columbia, Canada, and a brother Booth D. Jackson of Littleton. She is survived by a daughter, Sue Henrickson and her wife Sharon also four grandchildren, Alexandria Marshall and her fianc Nicholas DiPace, Ryan Marshall and his wife Krista, Jacob Marshall and his fianc Jennifer Maglione, and Molly White. Mrs Hollowell had four great grandchildren Jordan Marshall, Natalie and Lillian Marshall and James Marshall. She is also survived by her loving niece and nephews and their spouses and children, as well as her dear friend Pam Pane. Natalie was a supporter of the Wounded Warriors
Project, and the American Cancer Society
. A private memorial service will be held on Thursday November 5, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Badger Funeral Home, Littleton.