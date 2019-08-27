|
|
Norine A. Hill, 84, of Mashpee, formerly of Acton, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 57 years of the late Lawrence M. Hill. Norine graduated from Denver North High School in 1953 and attended Colorado University. She was an ATM manager for DCU Credit Union for many years until her retirement. Following retirement she moved to Cape Cod. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing cards with her friends in the Southport community. She was a very intelligent and artistic woman, who was quite accomplished as a cake decorator. Her creations astonished everyone who was ever blessed to receive one of her cakes for their Birthday or Wedding Celebration. She was a loving and generous mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love her. Norine is survived by five children, Edwin L. Hill and wife Jodie of Tacoma, WA; David L. Hill of Falmouth, MA; Cynthia L. Smith and husband Paul of Groton, MA; Karen L. Hill and husband Rich Hanks of Townsend and Gardner, MA; and Nigel Stemp of Bury St. Edmunds, England; five grandchildren, Michelle, Tracy, Victoria, Su-Yin, Kai, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home located at 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151) Mashpee, on Sunday September 1, 2019 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. A memorial service will follow at 3:00pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172 or to Marine Lodge Angel Fund at CO/Secretary 9 Tar Terrace, Bourne, MA 02532. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019