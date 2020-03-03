|
|
Patricia Kennedy Harrison (ne McNulty), of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on February 20, 2020 at age 80. She was born in Ayer, MA to Clifford W McNulty and Zelda K Daniels on June 23, 1939. Raised in Littleton, MA, Patricia was a 1957 graduate of Littleton High School, and went on to earn her BA in Home Economics from State College at Framingham in 1961. T.F. Stewart Kennedy, Jr., of Acton, MA, kept the diamond ring sewn in his pocket until Patricia said Yes! and the two were married on June 30, 1962. Blessed with 51 years of marriage, they moved to Florida after Stewarts retirement from fifty years of service to the Acton Cemetery Department. He preceded her in death. Surviving are Patricias husband of four years, David Harrison, of Palm Coast; three children: Karen Bewersdorff and husband Frank, of Westmoreland, NH; Kevin Kennedy and wife Robin, of Gardner, MA; and Kimberly Runk and husband Patrick, of Palm Coast; and eight grandchildren. Patricia taught Home Ec until she became a mother, was a 4-H leader for many years, and was active in her churches Mt Calvary Lutheran in Acton, and Shepherd of the Coast in Palm Coast. She and Stewart cared for numerous foster babies over the years, and were awarded Family of the Year by President Reagan in 1982. Patricia enjoyed many years of homemaking, gardening, travel, and dancing and we trust that, through her baptism and faith in Jesus, she is now in the presence of Almighty God whose kingdom has no end! Interment will be March 14 at 10:00am at Mt Hope Cemetery in Acton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Concordia Theological Seminary in Ft Wayne, Indiana.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020