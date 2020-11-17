1/1
Patricia Marchetti
Patricia Probst Marchetti, aged 78 and a long-time resident of Acton, died peacefully on October 30, at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, from chronic lung disease. Born in Chicago, IL, on Oct. 18, 1942, Patricia was raised and educated in New York, and moved to Acton in the 1980s, where she worked first at Digital Equipment Corporation and then for the Boston law firm Wolf, Greenfield. Pat was an active outdoorswoman, who loved cross-country skiing and bicycling. For decades she grew vegetables in a plot at the Acton Community Gardens. She also volunteered with the Friends of the Acton Arboretum, and as a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club she led hikes all over Acton and the surrounding area. She pursued her passion for genealogy at the Acton Library, and she enjoyed many programs at the Acton Senior Center, among them the needle arts group. Pat was generous not only with her time but by making many contributions to local charities like Household Goods and other charities in aid of children and to fight hunger. Predeceased by her husband Charles P. Marchetti, Pat is deeply mourned by her sisters, her brother, and her friends.

Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
