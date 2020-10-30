Patricia Stinney, age 67 of Boxborough and former long-time resident of Harvard Green, passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 after a long fought battle with two cancers. Born on June 20, 1953 in Troy, NY, Patricia was a daughter to the late James Stinney and Mary E. (Wicks) Thomas. Raised and educated in Mechanicville, NY, Patricia attended Mechanicville High School, graduating in 1971. She studied software engineering at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY and later earned her Masters Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. Patricia quickly progressed in her professional life as a quality assurance software engineer for Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard, MA. She later worked at Quill and Press in Acton for six years. Patricia always lived life to the fullest. After establishing her residence in the Harvard community, she enjoyed many hobbies outside of work. Patricia loved sports and was a devoted fan of all Boston sports teams. She was an avid golfer and as a long-time member of The TOUR of Greater Boston she had the opportunity to play on some of the best courses in New England. Patricia was a loving sister, aunt and dear friend to many. Her memory and spirit will be treasured by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Patricia is survived by her sisters; Charlene (Ronald) Brandow, Nadine (Donell) Washington, and Sharon Hawkins. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was sadly predeceased by her parents, James Stinney and Mary E. (Wicks) Thomas. Patricia's family would also like to thank Kathryn Tavolacci for her friendship and support during her time of need. Family and Friends will gather to honor and remember Patricia for period of visitation on Friday October 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home following the visitation at 1:00 pm. Patricia will be laid to rest in Bellevue Cemetery, Still River Road, Harvard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com