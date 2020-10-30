Charlene and the entire family...I have missed my friend through the years. The last time I had the opportunity to see Pat was at the Varsity Inn. We laughed a shared in-between the blast of the music.I am afraid after that we lost touch.Seems we went in different directions, Pat to the Northeast, me around the world. Walking to and from school...up the hill to MHS, laughing and talking...but my fondest memory is when I would come to visit at the Harris Ave apartment, and have the opportunity to visit also with your little, petite and precious Gramma and share the word and again share laughter and joy...God Bless All of you.. let your moments and memories warm you and Our Heavenly Father embrace you. Rest in Peace My Friend.

Deborah McBride

Friend