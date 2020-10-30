1/1
Patricia Stinney
1953 - 2020
Patricia Stinney, age 67 of Boxborough and former long-time resident of Harvard Green, passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 after a long fought battle with two cancers. Born on June 20, 1953 in Troy, NY, Patricia was a daughter to the late James Stinney and Mary E. (Wicks) Thomas. Raised and educated in Mechanicville, NY, Patricia attended Mechanicville High School, graduating in 1971. She studied software engineering at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY and later earned her Masters Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. Patricia quickly progressed in her professional life as a quality assurance software engineer for Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard, MA. She later worked at Quill and Press in Acton for six years. Patricia always lived life to the fullest. After establishing her residence in the Harvard community, she enjoyed many hobbies outside of work. Patricia loved sports and was a devoted fan of all Boston sports teams. She was an avid golfer and as a long-time member of The TOUR of Greater Boston she had the opportunity to play on some of the best courses in New England. Patricia was a loving sister, aunt and dear friend to many. Her memory and spirit will be treasured by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Patricia is survived by her sisters; Charlene (Ronald) Brandow, Nadine (Donell) Washington, and Sharon Hawkins. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was sadly predeceased by her parents, James Stinney and Mary E. (Wicks) Thomas. Patricia's family would also like to thank Kathryn Tavolacci for her friendship and support during her time of need. Family and Friends will gather to honor and remember Patricia for period of visitation on Friday October 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home following the visitation at 1:00 pm. Patricia will be laid to rest in Bellevue Cemetery, Still River Road, Harvard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
OCT
30
Service
01:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
OCT
30
Interment
02:00 PM
Bellevue Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Charlene, I am sorry to hear of Pat's passing. May she rest in peace. Sending thoughts and prayers.
Joe Robens
October 29, 2020
amos stinney
October 29, 2020
sister i am gong to miss you i love you you are in god hands now
god love you so do i from your big brother elder amos stinney
amos stinney
Brother
October 29, 2020
Charlene and the entire family...I have missed my friend through the years. The last time I had the opportunity to see Pat was at the Varsity Inn. We laughed a shared in-between the blast of the music.I am afraid after that we lost touch.Seems we went in different directions, Pat to the Northeast, me around the world. Walking to and from school...up the hill to MHS, laughing and talking...but my fondest memory is when I would come to visit at the Harris Ave apartment, and have the opportunity to visit also with your little, petite and precious Gramma and share the word and again share laughter and joy...God Bless All of you.. let your moments and memories warm you and Our Heavenly Father embrace you. Rest in Peace My Friend.
Deborah McBride
Friend
October 29, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Patty's passing. As a high school classmate of Patty's what I remember most was her warm smile, intelligence and gentle soul. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.


Susan (Donahue) Lesar
MHS Class of 1971
Susan Lesar
Classmate
October 28, 2020
I was sorry to hear of her passing. Honestly, I had always wondered where she was after graduating. It would have been nice to see her again and converse. I remember her as always very quiet in school. She had a great family. My condolences. Nancy Iavarone Macy
Nancy Macy
Classmate
October 28, 2020
My sincerest sympathy to Patricia's family and friends. I was a classmate of Patricia's at MHS and enjoyed our friendship those many years ago. May she rest in peace.
Jan Legoza (Bolton)
Classmate
October 28, 2020
My sincere condolences to Pat’s family and friends. We were classmates at MHS. Pat was sincere, kind, fun and had keen insight. We enjoyed a nice visit at our 10th class reunion. She was very accomplished.

I hope you all find comfort in sharing your fond memories.

Rest In Peace, Pat.

Lois A. (Hopeck) Anderson
Lexington, KY
Lois A. Anderson
Classmate
October 28, 2020
Patricia was a wonderful person. I ran into her when she was an instructor for GE Info on Wolf Road. It was great to reconnect. My sincere condolences to the family
Paul Canary
MHS 71
Paul Canary
Classmate
October 28, 2020
Pat was a classmate of mine. I always enjoyed talking with her and reconnected with her at a class reunion. We reminisced and laughed a lot. My condolences to her family and friends. I personally will never forget her.
Larry Pickett
Classmate
