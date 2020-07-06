Paul was bigger than life itself. You could hear his booming voice before you saw him. He bought me my first bike, held me upside down by my ankles and always had nicknames for all of us. He was a cherished uncle to me and my children. I will miss our conversations, our shared sense of humor. God speed Uncle Paul, you will be missed more than you could ever know. Thank you for being the best Uncle I could have ever asked for. I will carry the wonderful memories of you in my heart until we meet again. Love Joanne

Joanne Gibson - Schorn

Family