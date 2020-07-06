1/1
Paul R. Vigliotti
1931 - 2020
Paul Robert Vigliotti, 88, of Homosassa, FL., formerly of Acton and Concord, passed away on June 24th, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. He was the husband of Joan E. (MacDonald) Vigliotti. Born in Concord on August 9, 1931 he was the son Louis and Anna (Donini) Vigliotti. Raised and educated in Concord, Paul graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School. Paul and Joan married for 64 years and moved to Acton where together they raised their loving family. Paul worked for fiftyfive years as a construction operating engineer for the IUOE Local 4 until his retirement in 2003. During his spare time, Paul enjoyed traveling, auto racing and maintaining his fish ponds. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Robert Vigliotti of Homosassa, FL, Gary Vigliotti of Deland, FL, Michael Vigliotti of Homosassa, FL, Paula Cutter of Westminster, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Frances M. (Vigliotti) Gibson of West Groton. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Paul for a graveside service on July 10th, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Knoll at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Bedford St., Concord. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 www.stjude.org Arrangements are under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Jul. 6 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery - Knoll
Funeral services provided by
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 3, 2020
Paul was bigger than life itself. You could hear his booming voice before you saw him. He bought me my first bike, held me upside down by my ankles and always had nicknames for all of us. He was a cherished uncle to me and my children. I will miss our conversations, our shared sense of humor. God speed Uncle Paul, you will be missed more than you could ever know. Thank you for being the best Uncle I could have ever asked for. I will carry the wonderful memories of you in my heart until we meet again. Love Joanne
Joanne Gibson - Schorn
Family
