Peter J. Duran, Jr., 85, of Acton, and formerly of Concord, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at CareOne of Concord, with family by his side. He was the husband of the late Lorraine (Sylvester) Duran, and companion of the late Joan (Sullivan) Smith. Born in Woburn on May 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Peter Duran, Sr. and Theresa (Cotichini) Duran. He received a B.A. in Communications from Boston University, and faithfully served his country in the United States Army. For over twenty-five years, Peter worked in television advertising in both Manhattan and Boston. He was a former member and secretary of the Concord Elks, and enjoyed being active with the Acton senior community. Throughout his life, Peter enjoyed several travels to different destinations around the world. He had a lifelong love of education and was a walking encyclopedia. A die-hard Boston sports fan, he had a keen knack for analyzing a game and its players. Above all, Peter will be forever remembered as a wonderful man who lived life to the fullest, and made everyone he met feel like his own family. He leaves behind four children, Judith Poplaski and her husband Stephen Sr. of Winterport, ME, James Duran and his wife Cheryl of Franklin, Jill Single and her husband Ed of Ayer, and Jean Maskell and her husband Anthony of San Francisco, CA. Peter was the proud Bumpa to Scott, Camie, Stephen Jr., Seth, Casie, Corin, Sean, Sawyer, and Caroline as well as fifteen great grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center on Sunday, January 12th from 1 to 4 pm, with a musical tribute beginning at 3 pm. His funeral will be held on Monday, January 13th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with military honors will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Monday, January 13th in recognition of Peters dedicated and honorable service in the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 () or to the PBS Foundation, 2100 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202 (www.pbs.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020