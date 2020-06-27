Ramu Kannan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ramu's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramu Kannan, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away tragically and unexpectedly, at age 58, on June 22, 2020. At the time of his passing, Ramu was serving as Humanas Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. He loved cheering for the Boston Red Sox. Born in Mumbai, India, Ramu emigrated to the United States in 1986, and called many places home, including Acton, MA. Ramu will be remembered as the proud father of Meghna and Simran, caring husband to Kavita, the son of the late Kalki and Lakshmi Kannan, the loving youngest brother of Indu Krishnan (Mumbai, India) and Srinivasan Kannan (Dubai, UAE), uncle to his nieces, nephew, and grand nieces, and a devoted, caring friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NYC Health and Hospitals Covid-19 relief effort (https://nychhc.networkforgood.com/)."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 27, 2020
Ramu was an inspiring leader and a great friend. He had a great sense of humor and an innate ability to make each person he met feel as though they were the most important person he would talk to that day. His Humana family will miss him very, very much.
Pam Norris
Coworker
June 26, 2020
Ramu was a determined, focused and value driven individual. Coming from a middle class background, he had those traits that I saw in my father of cultivating a wide friendship network, very giving, warmth and love. From not being very athletic in his younger days, he swung to the other end of health by grooming himself to participate in marathons and other challenging events. A bright student, a good teacher, an affectionate father and uncle/grand uncle, a brilliant professional, he was at a stage in his life, where he had achieved all that he aspired for. The greatest event in his life, that of giving away his daughter in marriage, was round the corner and providence snatched him away. Though, we siblings were away, geographically, we did not resort to social media to be in touch. When we met, it was all warmth and happiness. We, Indu (sister) and I, Raju are still unable to come to terms of his not being around. I wish and pray, we get to reunite in a different life, as siblings once again. Love you brother.
Kannan Srinivasan
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved