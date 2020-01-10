|
|
On January 6, 2020, Raymond P Bintliff passed away peacefully at home at the age of 97 and a half. A brilliant engineer, Ray had a lifelong love of working with radios. He began tinkering with ham radios as a teenager and was trained in Radio Engineering during his US Naval service in WWII. When the war ended, he began a long career at RCA working to advance technology in the radio and television industries, including the development of color television technology. Among many accomplishments while at RCA, he was most proud to have helped manage the development and deployment of the Aegis Combat System and also negotiating RCAs defense contracts with the US government. Ever the curious learner and teacher, he was just as busy after his retirement, which was really just an excuse to spend more time on all of his passion projects. He taught ham radio classes for Acton Continuing Ed, served on the Acton Board of Assessors, worked as a Real Estate Appraiser, wrote articles for Antique Radio Classified, competed in and won ham radio contests (contacting every country in the world except for the one without reception) and authored books on radio history and repairto name but a few. His true love was his side hustle, antique radio repair. People sent him radios from all over the world to be fixed and restored. Most of all, Ray enjoyed people. He regularly emailed and spoke on the phone with friends from all periods of his life. He loved getting to know people. He loved a good chat. He loved making people smile. Always ready with a joke, he was the life of the party. He could talk to anyone about anything and loved learning from people. And he always left people better than he found them. Ray will be remembered for his generous smile, quick wit and wicked sense of humor, boundless energy, strong work ethic, love for his family, brilliant mind and kind spirit. Ray was predeceased by his loving wife of 74 years, Margaret (OMahony) Bintliff and his parents, Percy and Olivia Bintliff. He is survived by his daughters Leigh Bintliff and Christy Avery, son in law Jonathan Avery, granddaughters Amanda Alten and her husband Jason and Courtney Avery, his beloved great grandsons Hunter and Evan Alten and Shepard Moloney, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rays memory to The Leary Firefighters Foundation, 5 Hanover Square, Suite 2103, New York, NY 10004. Funeral services are private. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020