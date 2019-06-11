|
Richard "Dick" Brooker of Concord, Mass., passed away on May 29th, a few days before his 92nd birthday, from a fall that severely damaged his otherwise fully functioning brain and body. Born in Boston, Dick first attended Cornell University, and then in 1953 graduated in architecture from Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) where he studied under Bauhaus architect Mies van der Rohe. He spent nearly his entire professional life (1953-1995) working for The Architects Collaborative (TAC) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There, he became a Principal and Partner of the founding fathers and Walter Gropius. Representing TAC, Dick spent ten years in Rome, Italy, to oversee the drawings for the construction of the University of Bagdad (Iraq) and to develop projects in the Middle East and Africa, specifically Tunisia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria, as well as Greece. Upon his return to TAC Cambridge, he continued to travel extensively for business in Europe and the far east (Seoul, Korea). His domestic projects included penitentiaries, postal facilities, and hospitals such as Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia), Maine Medical Center (Portland), and Schneider Childrens Hospital, also known as Long Island Hillside Medical Center (New Hyde Park). A generous, gentle man, reserved but gifted with a tremendous sense of humor, Dick was an avid reader, lover of nature, history, and geography, but most of all he was a devoted, loving, wonderful husband to wife Mimi (Rivalta) Brooker from Rome and father to Niccolo Brooker, also born in Rome. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues in this country, Italy and Israel. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from June 11 to June 18, 2019