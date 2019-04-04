Home

Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church
1 Percival Street
Maynard, MA
View Map
Richard "Rich" Francis Clark, 75, long-time Maynard resident, retired Maynard Police Sergeant, former MA National Guard member, beloved husband, dedicated family man, and cherished friend, died peacefully at home on April 1, 2019. The son of the late Cyril F. and Julia Carlson Clark, he is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Mary Sweeney Clark: their children: Richard Clark and wife Kathy of Marion, Cyril Clark and wife Maria of Maynard, Dan Clark and wife Sarah of Stow, and Katie Blanchette and husband Marc of Downingtown, PA; sister Roberta Tibbetts and husband Arner of Falmouth; 12 grandchildren: Kaitlyn Clark, Mike Halloran, Kelly Clark, Kelsey and Colleen Halloran, Sofia, Cyril, Zachary, Haley and Zander Clark, Julia and Emma Blanchette; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Visiting hours are Fri. April 5th from 4-7pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Sat. April 6th at 10am in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St, Maynard, with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Road (Rte 117 entrance) Maynard. Condolences and additional information with memorial page: actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019
