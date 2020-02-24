Home

Richard (Dick) Lyle Brewer, 79, of Acton, passed away on February 15, 2020 after an illness and declining health. Dick grew up in Decatur, Il, and was born to Clifford Lyle Brewer and Gladys Mae (Aldrich) Brewer. Dick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Ann Brewer of Acton, brother Frederick Brewer (wife Sallie) of Butte, Mont., daughter Jennifer DeFrancesco (husband Dean) of Lunenburg and their two children Jillian (18) and Tyler (15), son Christopher Brewer (wife Elizabeth) of Acton and their two children Abigail (13) and Kaitlin (10) and daughter Heather Castro of Lunenburg and her son Ryan (13). No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is requesting donations be sent to www.CareDimensions.org. For further memorial information, please visit the memorial page at www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2020
