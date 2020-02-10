|
Robert John Cruz, 60, of Acton, left his body on February 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with Esophageal cancer. He was born November 11, 1959 to Julio and Theresa Cruz in Cambridge. He and his brother, Stephen, lived with their parents in the same house in which their mother was born. Rob attended St. Peters grammar school, BC High School and Georgetown University. He and his wife, Melissa Hastings Cruz, married young, almost 36 years ago and lived in Stoneham and Littleton before settling for 23 years in Acton. They have two wonderful children Emily, 31 and Matthew, 29 who were always at the center of their parents hearts and minds. After Georgetown, Rob worked at the Boston Stock Exchange and Fidelity Investments before taking on the role of full time at home father when Emily was 7 and Matt was 5. This arrangement provided a solid home life for the family, allowed Melissa to continue the career she enjoyed, while giving him time to follow his many interests as time allowed. Over the years, Rob moved way beyond hobbyist in his varied pursuits: woodworking, landscaping, boating, cooking, smoking foods, fixing things and caretaking duties of his friends and family. He was an avid collector of historical coins, guns, watches, and a special car. He was also a 15-year volunteer at the Acton Food Pantry, taking clients, shopping the aisles and driving the rig into Boston for collection runs to the Boston Food Pantry. He was a Red Sox fan through and through. He leaves behind his wife, Melissa Hastings Cruz of Acton, his daughter, son-in- law and granddaughter, Emily, Matthew and Althea Haynes of Acton, his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Cruz and Christa Self of Wakefield, his brother, sister-in-law and nephew, Stephen, Liga and Markus Cruz of Riga, Latvia. He also leaves his Aunt Virginia Cruz of Florida and many cousins. Visiting hours Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue (Rt. 111), Acton, MA 01720. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb.15, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth's of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington Street, Acton, MA. A bereavement reception will follow at Paparazzi Restaurant, 768 Elm Street, Concord, MA. Cremation and private burial will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in Rob's memory to the Acton Food Pantry at Acton Community Supper and Food Pantry, Inc. P.O. Box 2098, Acton, MA. 01720. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020