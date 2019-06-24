|
Robert R. Priesty Priest Jr., 64, of Lunenburg, MA, formerly of Boxborough, MA, died unexpectedly on June 21, 2019 at the his residence. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Neufell) Duke Priest who died in 2010. He was born in Concord, MA, son of Robert R. Sonny Priest Sr. of Littleton, MA and Phyllis Jean (Andersen) Priest of Boxborough, MA. He was raised in Boxborough where he attended local schools and served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1977. In 2009 he became the owner and operator of Priestys Tire Service. He had worked for the Tire Service Company since his late teens prior to purchasing the business. Besides his parents, he is survived by 2 brothers, Charles Priest and his wife June of Boxborough and Karl Priest of Montana as well as his closest and lifetime friend whom Robert considered a brother, Clem Tyler and his wife Jo of Hubbardston. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews and loyal friends. Robert enjoyed relaxing at home watching western movies or other television programs in his spare time. He always looked forward to his weekly Saturday family outings and never missed attending with his mother the Wednesday evening community suppers at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Acton. He will be remembered as a devoted family member, a hard worker and a loyal friend to all. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 26th from 9:00 to 10:30am followed by a service and celebration of Roberts life at 10:30am in the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, (Rte 111) Acton. Burial will follow in South Cemetery, Boxborough. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to: Community Supper, C/O Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 472 Massachusetts Ave, Acton, MA 01720. For directions or online condolences visit memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from June 24 to July 1, 2019