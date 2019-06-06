|
|
Robert W. Carlson, Jr. 78, of Boxborough passed on May 22, 2019 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of New England in Woburn. Beloved husband of Valerie (Bruce) Carlson, he was born in Cambridge to the late Robert and Marie (Roche) Carlson on September 19, 1940. He is survived by his wife Valarie; sons Andrew Carlson & wife Kathy; Michael Carlson; daughter Emily Pinto & husband John; grandchildren, Madeline, Molly and Mia Carlson, Caroline and Connor Pinto; brothers Kenneth, Douglas, Mark Carlson and sister Verna Hawk. A graduate of Winchester High School class of 1958, he earned his Bachelor degree at The Citadel in South Carolina in 1963. Robert is a veteran of the Vietnam Era having served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, 82nd airborne division from 1964 to 1966. He retired after more than 30 years at IBM where he was empl- oyed as a Financial Manager. He was an avid Red Sox fan who enjoyed attending childrens and grandchildrens sports events. An avid collector of brewriana he looked forward to spending time vacationing in Maine. Robert was a member of the Boxborough Minutemen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to Boxborough Minutemen, 650 Massachusetts Ave., Boxborough, MA 01719. Memorial page www.actonfuneral homecom.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from June 6 to June 13, 2019