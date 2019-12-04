|
Robert W. Carroll died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Elliot Hospital, Manchester, NH. Born in Cambridge, MA, he was the son of Patricia (Supple ) Carroll & the late Harry J. Carroll of Arlington. Rob was the loving & devoted father of two sons, Jake and Sean of Acton, MA He leaves four siblings Edward Carroll, wife Carole of CO; sister Catherine Nickerson, husband Jim of NC; sister Susan Chmura, husband Douglas of NH; brother John, wife Mary Beth of PA. Rob was a property appraiser for many years as well as an avid baseball fan, player and coach. Funeral Mass on Saturday Dec.7, 2019 in St. Agnes Church, Medford St. Arlington. at 10 A.M. Interment Cambridge Cemetery immediately following the Mass. No flowers please. Donations to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd. Suite 304, Waltham, MA in memory of Rob would be appreciated.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019