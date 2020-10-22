1/1
Roland Vaillancourt Jr.
1941 - 2020
Roland H. Peter Vaillancourt, Jr., 79, of Lowell and formerly of Acton and Plum Island, Oct. 11th at Blaire House of Tewksbury. He was the beloved husband of the late Katherine Mae (Messier) Vaillancourt. He was the son of the late Roland H. Pete and Gertrude E. (Watson) Vaillancourt. He was a graduate of Lowell High School. Peter served in the United States Air Force during the Bay of Pigs Conflict. As an ambulance driver in the Air Force he discovered his passion for caring for others in acute situations. As a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Peter spent most of his career at Emerson Hospital in Concord. He then went on to work in that same capacity at Lahey Clinic in Burlington and finally at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. Peter and his wife Katherine were the owners of several businesses including Vaillancourts Catering and Sweet Mollys Ice Cream in Acton. He is survived by his son, Peter Vaillancourt and his wife Karen of Acton; his two daughters, Hilary OMalley of West Barnstable and Molly Lyttle and her husband Keith of Tyngsboro; seven grandchildren, two nephews and a niece. He was also the brother of the late Carole Hatch. ARRANGEMENTS - It being the familys wish, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peters Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday, October 24th at 11 am at Holy Family Parish (formerly St. Bernard Church), 12 Monument Sq. in Concord. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Petes memory to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For the entire obituary and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish (formerly St. Bernard Church)
Burial
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
Dr. Cantu and I are so sorry to hear of Peters passing. We both worked with Peter for many years in the OR at Emerson and he was a great friend and colleague. We extend our deepest sympathy to Peter, Molly, and Hilary.
Tina and Dr. Robert Cantu
Coworker
October 18, 2020
To Pete’s family deepest sympathy. I was a close friend of Pete’s sister Carol, he loved to tease her and I. Many fond memories
Nancy Luther Montbleau
Friend
October 17, 2020
Our Thoughts and Prayers to Sadie and her Family...The Tribute to your Grandfather is incredible...He truly valued 'Caring' for people and his country...Tunnels to Towers is an Incredible Organization to Honor such a Gentleman...From ~ Maureen Tuohy-Bedford and Family.
Maureen Tuohy-Bedford
Family Friend
October 17, 2020
Jonathan and I would like to express our sincere condolences to Hilary, Peter, & Molly and your families on the passing of your Dad. We fondly remember him and your Mom as great neighbors on Woodbury Lane in Acton. Peter was a wonderful man, stood up for what he thought was right and was always friendly. I remember one Halloween in particular, my young son Andrew was trick or treating and your Dad was posing as a "dead" character and then came alive and scared the living daylights out of him. He still talks about it. Peter was true kid at heart. God bless!
Donna Sides
Neighbor
