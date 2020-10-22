Jonathan and I would like to express our sincere condolences to Hilary, Peter, & Molly and your families on the passing of your Dad. We fondly remember him and your Mom as great neighbors on Woodbury Lane in Acton. Peter was a wonderful man, stood up for what he thought was right and was always friendly. I remember one Halloween in particular, my young son Andrew was trick or treating and your Dad was posing as a "dead" character and then came alive and scared the living daylights out of him. He still talks about it. Peter was true kid at heart. God bless!

Donna Sides

Neighbor