Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
Ronald J. Martell
Ronald J. "Ronnie" Martell, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct.31, 2019. Born in Boston and a longtime Maynard resident, Ronnie was the son of the late Clarence F. and Loretta M. (Callahan) Martell. He was the brother of Beverly Maciel and husband Bob, Donna Martell, Sandra Maciel and husband John, Loretta Maciel and husband George; a brother Robert Martell and wife Joan, and the late David, James and Janice Martell; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. A well-known downtown Maynard icon, Ronnie was longtime paperboy in town for the Beacon Publishing Company and also worked for a time at the former Quarterdeck Restaurant in Maynard. He especially loved the New York Yankees. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Mon. Nov. 4th from 4-7P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery is private. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019
