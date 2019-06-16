|
|
Rose Ann (Fanelli) Meslener, 89, died peacefully at her Acton, MA home on Fri. June 14, 2019. She was the beloved husband of George J. Meslener, and is also survived by their daughter Karen Buscemi, her husband Paul and their daughters Anna, Laura and Jennifer of North Reading; a sister Grace Abel of Hudson, MA; and a niece Judith Miller of Westford, MA. Born and raised in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Michele and Comenica (Rella) Fanelli. She and her husband, George, met and married in NYC, and eventually settled in Acton where they resided for the past 50 years. Mrs. Meslener was a member of the Acton Womans Club and the Friends of the Acton Senior Center, where she enjoyed time spent with friends knitting and crocheting. Artistic by nature, she enjoyed painting, was a skilled calligrapher, and created countless ceramic pieces including dishes and holiday Santas. She cherished her time with family and friends, and will be greatly missed. Visiting hours are Tues., June 18th from 3-5pm & 7-9pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. The funeral service will be held Wed. June 19th at 10am at the Acton Funeral Home. Graveside services are scheduled for Thurs., June 20th at 11am in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Milton, PA. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from June 16 to June 23, 2019