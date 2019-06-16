Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Cemetery Rd
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Meslener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose A. Meslener

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose A. Meslener Obituary
Rose Ann (Fanelli) Meslener, 89, died peacefully at her Acton, MA home on Fri. June 14, 2019. She was the beloved husband of George J. Meslener, and is also survived by their daughter Karen Buscemi, her husband Paul and their daughters Anna, Laura and Jennifer of North Reading; a sister Grace Abel of Hudson, MA; and a niece Judith Miller of Westford, MA. Born and raised in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Michele and Comenica (Rella) Fanelli. She and her husband, George, met and married in NYC, and eventually settled in Acton where they resided for the past 50 years. Mrs. Meslener was a member of the Acton Womans Club and the Friends of the Acton Senior Center, where she enjoyed time spent with friends knitting and crocheting. Artistic by nature, she enjoyed painting, was a skilled calligrapher, and created countless ceramic pieces including dishes and holiday Santas. She cherished her time with family and friends, and will be greatly missed. Visiting hours are Tues., June 18th from 3-5pm & 7-9pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. The funeral service will be held Wed. June 19th at 10am at the Acton Funeral Home. Graveside services are scheduled for Thurs., June 20th at 11am in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Milton, PA. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from June 16 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now