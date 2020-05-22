|
A fifty year resident of Acton, succumbed to the COVID-19 virus at her nursing home in Concord on May 3, 2020, a few days before her eighty seventh birthday. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Larry G. Monroe, also of Acton; her daughter Jean Katherine and her husband Jay D. Lane of Maynard, Massachusetts; her son, Michael Jeremy Monroe of Somerville, Massachusetts; her granddaughter, Nika K. Monroe, also of Somerville, her nephew,Theodore R. Parkins, Jr. of Henniker, New Hampshire; and her niece, Jennifer Lee McKinnon of Boston. Her parents were the late Leroy E. Perkins, MD and Lida Tenant Parkins of Brookline, Massachusetts. Born in Boston, Rosemarys early life and education was in Brookline where she began her life-long interest in sports, notably tennis, and in outdoor activities generally. Rosemarys strong interests in music and literature also can be dated to the Brookline years and speak to the vitality of Rosemarys home life in those early years. Rosemarys family in Brookline consisted of a perpetually busy physician father, an active mother who had been a teacher of Latin and German, and two older brothers, one athletic, the other musical. Although a birthright Yankee, Rosemarys cultural basis always bent toward her midwestern (Iowa) parents. Rosemary graduated from Brookline High in the class of 1950 where she played field hockey, tennis and baseball (she had a male throwing style) and went on to Oberlin College, where she lettered in field hockey and received her first degree with the class of 1956. Following college, Rosemary worked for the American Friends Service Committee in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and in Italy, managing a selective tour of Western Europe on her way home. Rosemary obtained a National Defense Education Act (NDEA) scholarship following her return, which facilitated two years of study and her Masters degree in early childhood language teaching from Case-Western Reserve University, finishing in 1960. While finishing her degree, Rosemary met Larry and on July 8,1961 they began a new life together with marriage at the Old South Church in Boston. Rosemarys professional life centered around teaching. She taught French to grades three to six in the Lexington, Massachusetts system for several years before coming to Acton, and, after the children, spent several years teaching English as a Second Language (ESL). Teaching well was always important to her, and she was a staunch internationalist. Intellectually active, Rosemary was an incessant reader of eclectic taste, with detective stories near the top of the list. She was also given to writing small notes and commentary on her readings, often in a personal shorthand code she devised, which remains undecipherable. Socially reserved, her warm personality was evident to all who met her. She was an unusual person: strongly left handed, social but enigmatic, kind, principled, athletic and almost entirely auditoryeven her jokes centered around puns and mishearings. She retained a childlike sense of joy and laughed easily at so many things. Battling age and poor health in her last years, she retained compassion, kindness and a long term sense of the goodness of people. May you Rest In Peace, Rosie.
