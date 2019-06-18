|
Sara Krol Beloved daughter, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, granddaughter, and dear friend. Sara Krol passed away peacefully with family by her side in Lahey Clinic, Burlington MA on June 12th, 2019. Though her time with us was far too short, she lived a vibrant and adventurous life, she was a shining light for all her family and friends, and her spirit will live on as we will always remember and cherish the time we had with her. Sara was born in Farmington, CT on September 30th, 1987 and grew up firstly in Pittsfield, MA and later Boxborough, MA. As the youngest of five children, Sara was surrounded by a loving family, and it was clear from a young age that she was an intelligent, spirited, and caring soul. Sara attended Acton Boxboro High School where she excelled and made many life-long friends, including many on her sports teams, with fencing and soccer as two of her passions. A deep passion for creativity led Sara to study Studio Art and Art History at New York University, and she spent countless blissful days creating art, as well as enjoying the culture, cuisine and fashion of New York City. Another passion of Saras was travel and adventure, she was always planning something, whether it was her next vacation to an exotic location halfway around the world, or a new restaurant that just opened near her home in Brooklyn, NY. Sara truly managed to see and do so many wonderful things during her life, and her adventurous spirit was one of her many beautiful characteristics. Her family will always treasure the photographs from all those trips, with Sara smiling and content as she experienced a new beach or a gorgeous sunset. There are far too many places and experiences to mention, but the natural beauty and serenity of Cape Cod and Hawaii had a special place in Saras heart. Sara is survived by her mother, Melissa Krol, of Concord, MA and father Melchior Krol, of Boxboro, MA, sister Meg Holt with husband, Garrett, sister Cait Krol, brothers Nick Krol and brother Bryan Krol with fianc Cyndi, nephews Jacob and Dylan, and niece, Lyla, her Grandparents, and all her uncles, aunts, cousins, and finally the many friends that she made throughout her beautiful life. Sara was loved so much, and she will always be in our hearts. Services will be at the Concord Art Museum on Sunday June 23rd at 4.30pm.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from June 18 to June 25, 2019