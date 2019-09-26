|
|
Stanley C. Stan Jenks, passed away in February of 2016 at age 82 in Melbourne, FL. Stan was born in Waltham, MA, son of the late Albert and Maybel G. Jenks. He resided in Acton, MA for many years prior to moving to Lady Lake FL in 1981. He had resided in Melbourne, FL since 1995. He worked in the family business, Jenks Homes for many years building homes in Acton. He then went on to work for the Town of Acton, first in its Highway Dept. then as a cemetery caretaker until his retirement. Stan was known to those closest to him as a kind man with a big heart who was especially loved by all dogs and children. He was also a talented woodworker and sold many of his works at various craft and art shows over the years. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Raymar (Myers) Jenks of Melbourne, FL along with his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Hazel OClair and Barbara McPhee and two brothers, David and Porter Jenks. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service with Urn burial on Saturday, October 12th, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Central Street, West Acton, MA. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019