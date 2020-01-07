|
|
Stuart R. Eldred of Acton died peacefully at his home on January 2, 2020. At his side was his beloved wife of 44 years, Sally. He is also survived by his son Tim of Dover, NH, his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Steve Camara of Stow, MA, his sister, Thayer Jolivette, of Bennington Vermont, and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a large extended family. Stu was born in Bennington, VT on July 16, 1944, the son of the late Anstiss and Leon Eldred. He was graduated from Bennington High School in 1962, and the University of Vermont in 1967. Post college, he enlisted in the US Army serving in Germany, Korea, and the United States in the rank of captain. After being honorably discharged, Stu continued his academic pursuits, earning a Masters degree in math from New Mexico State University in 1975 and a second Masters in operations research and statistics from RPI in Troy, NY in 1978. Stu was a resident of Acton for 37 years and also enjoyed spending time at his cherished lake cottage in Becket, MA, which he loved to share with friends and family. He enjoyed swimming, sailing, and all aspects of lake life. He was actively engaged in community activities in both locations. He was a long-standing bass in the Acton Community Chorus, and later sang with the Nashoba Valley Chorale. In Becket he was an active participant in the Sherwood Forest Lake Association and diligently labored as the dam coordinator, overseeing the rebuilding of the lakes dams. As a quantitative business analyst, he held positions at Aetna Life and Casualty, Digital Equipment Corporation, Arkwright Insurance, and Staples. After retiring from the business world, Stu reinvented himself as a handyman. He was in his milieu when faced with vexing problems, creating workable solutions, and sharing his knowledge. Between his work as a handyman, his role as scout leader, and his participation as a critter sitter, in his wifes business, Stu became a familiar and welcomed face in the Acton community. Above all, Stu was generous with his smile, time, talents, and humor. His puns, although often groan-inducing, will certainly be missed. A celebration of the life of Stu Eldred will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, 12 noon at The Sanctuary, 82 Main St., Maynard, MA. Donations may be made in his memory to the MGH Cancer Center, Emerson Hospital, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742 or (Emersonhospital.org) or a nonprofit organization of your choice. Memorial Page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020