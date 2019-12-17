|
Susan S. Morris July 5, 1957 - December 13, 2019 of Acton, MA, passed passed away in her home on the evening of Friday, December 13, after a multi-year fight with ALS. She was 62. A proud mother of five and grandmother of three, Sue was born in Philadelphia, PA and later moved to Madison, NJ. She and her husband John settled in Acton, MA in 1986, where they raised a family and lived together for 33 years. Sue exemplified quiet strength and intelligence. Always inclined to listen first and outwork the competition, she was a confident and respected leader who never bragged about her work or accomplishments. Rather, she focused on what she cared about mosther family, friends, and faith. Sue and John loved each other the way many couples imagine marriage should be. They respected each other. They enjoyed each other, and they were naturally suited for each other. They demonstrated how love could be shown and felt in everyday living. As partners, they made good parents. They raised five children who share Sues strength of character and conviction. Sue was selfless and generous towards everyone, always kind. If you spent time with her, she would never talk about herself, but always about the great things her children were doing. She was very proud of her family. Ever honest, Sue was someone you could look to for an opinion. She was blunt, occasionally making her point with a dry sense of humor. Sue was a bit quiet, so these comments made an impression. Lighthearted and playful, she affectionately loved John and delighted in teasing him. She was a gracious hostess, but could also get away with abandoning her cleanup responsibilities. In all areas of her life, Sue was focused and unflappable. She was strong in her faith, attending Roman Catholic Mass every week. She exercised consistently and played tennis weekly; like an accountant, she always remembered the score. She flossed her teeth each morning and night. She was a loyal friend and family member. She taught her children the importance of a good career, always supportive of their education. She was tough and resilient, yet relaxed, particularly calm for a mother of five. She is survived by her husband John and her five children and their families: Kara Morris; Beth and Jay Motley; Julie Morris and her fianc Bob Peiffer; Katie Morris; and Kevin Morris and Lorena Flores. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Lilla, Lucia, and Jack, who was born on her birthday earlier this year; her brothers Don Stemple and Steve Stemple; and a large extended family. Visiting hours Friday, December 20th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton beginning with the Vigil Liturgy at 5:00 p.m. followed by visiting until 8:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21st in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Central St., Acton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Massachusetts Chapter of the ALS Association (webma.alsa.org or 685 Canton St. Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062) or Compassionate Care ALS (ccals.org or PO Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574). Both organizations are important to the family: the former funds research to eradicate ALS and both provided advice and home accommodations. Please make donations "in memory of Susan Morris" so the family can thank you. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019