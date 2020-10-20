1/1
Terry Spencer
Terry Spencer, of Boxborough, MA, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 12, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was 71 years old. Terry was born in 1948 in Omaha, Nebraska. After graduating from Central High School, he moved to Boston in 1968 to attend MIT, where he earned a BA in Mathematics. Upon graduation, he began working in the computer industry. He co-founded a small consulting firm where he worked for several years. He then became an independent software consultant, with his main client being Digital Equipment Corporation. He continued to consult with Digital, which later became Hewlett - Packard, and remained with them for the next 35 years, until he retired in 2017. Terry was predeceased by his parents Ferne (Gardner) and Harlan Spencer, along with his sister Lois, brothers James and Norman, and Norman's wife Claudia. Terry is survived by his devoted wife Susan (Blumenthal), and their two loving sons, Andrew and Jeffrey, all of Boxborough. He is also survived by his mother-in- law, Joan Blumenthal of Acton, his sister and brother-in-law Jill and Mousa Shaya, and nephews Toby and Corey, all of Acton. Also, nephew Brian Spencer of Omaha, Nebraska, and niece Dalene DeGeest of Pleasant Hill, Iowa. He also leaves behind his Canine pal, Ollie, and many friends. Terry was a brilliant student, and enjoyed recalling stories of his antics and unappreciated sense of humor in school, which often resulted in trips to the principals office. He started taking golf lessons with a group of friends from Digital, and continued to play most Sunday mornings with the same group of buddies over the next 30 plus years. He enjoyed running, biking, reading, and working in his yard. Terrys family was the center of his life, and he will be forever missed by them. Terry was a kind, gentle, and generous human being who was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Terrys wish was to be cremated. His family will hold a private ceremony for him. A celebration of his life will take place when it is safe to gather together. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: Lahey Hospital and Medical Center-Oncology, c/o Philanthropy. 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. You may also donate online at support.laheyhealth. org/LHMCgive. Alternately, contributions may be sent to:Care Dimensions Hospice. 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102. Danvers, MA 01923, or online at www.CareDimensions.org. To leave an online condolence visit www.acton funeralhome.com.

Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
