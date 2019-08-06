|
Thelma A. (Nurnberger) Elliott, 98, passed away peacefully on Thurs. July 25, 2019 in Concord, MA. Born in Woburn, MA, Mrs. Elliot was the daughter of the late Erwin W. and Augusta (Bamberg) Nurnberger, and sister of the late Charles and Erwin "Bud" Nurnberger and the late Dorothy Johnson. She was the devoted wife of the late John H. "Jack" Elliott, to whom she was married for 72 years at the time of his death on January 20, 2018. They were lifelong sweethearts together since they were teenagers. She was also predeceased by their beloved son John C. Elliott in 2006, their beloved grandson Mark H. Elliott in 2016. She is survived by her loving daughter-in-law, Karen M. Elliott, of Gloucester, MA and cherished grandson, Andrew J. Elliott of RI, both formerly of Acton, Andrews fiance Michaela and her great granddaughter Everly as well as many nieces, nephews and their families that she adored and was very devoted to. Thelma worked many years as an executive secretary for Medford Savings Bank until her retirement. She was a very accomplished knitter, knitting many sweaters and blankets over the years for everyone she knew. She also loved to host family gatherings at their cottage on Beaver Lake in Derry, NH. She was an avid sports enthusiast, playing basketball herself as well as ice skating where she met her future husband, Jack. She loved and faithfully followed all her favorite Boston Sports teams such as the Red Sox, the Celtics, the Patriots and the Bruins, listening to the games on the radio with her headphones up until the end. She had a remarkable memory and even at 98 years old was knowledgeable in current events as well as many memories from the past. Thelma was raised in Woburn, MA, and moved to Winchester, MA where she and Jack raised their own family. The couple then lived for a time in Stoneham, MA and Derry, NH as well as Myrtle Beach, SC before moving to Acton to live with their son John and his family for many years, where they took great delight in watching their two grandsons grow up. Thelma lived with her husband for a number of years at Care One in Concord before her passing. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton Center will be private. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019