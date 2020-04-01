|
Theresa M. (Curley) Morrill, 92, of Maynard, MA, formerly of Acton, MA died peacefully on March 30, 2020 at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton, MA. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to William Arthur Morrill Jr. who died in 2007. Theresa was born in Medford, MA, daughter of the late Thomas and Lillian (Tierney) Curley. She was raised in Acton where she attended local schools and was a 1945 graduate of Acton H.S. She married William on August 19, 1950 and raised her children in Maynard. She spent several years on the cafeteria staff at the Fowler School in Maynard and was a long-time member of St. Bridgets Parish in Maynard. She is survived by her son, William Michael Morrill of Marlborough, MA. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Shannon B. McEowen, Jessica M. Burke, Theresa M. Burke, Michael R. Morrill and Joseph T. Morrill; her six great grandchildren, Alaina McEowen, Bradley McEowen, Jackie Crosby, Breanna Evans, Caitlin Parker and Matthew Carroll along with many nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her daughters, Patricia A. Morrill, Teresa M. Morrill and Kathleen M. Burke, wife of Peter Burke of Virginia. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Barreira, Kathleen Kaye McGuire, Madeline Bateson, Edmund Curley, Michael Gibbons Curley and Patricia Colleton. Due to the State of Emergency regulations on the number of people attending a public event, visiting Hours and Burial will all be private. A public memorial Mass and celebration of Theresas life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresas memory may be made to: Aaron Zenus Foundation, P.O. Box 16, Milford, MA 01757. For those wishing to leave online condolences, please visit his memorial page at www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020