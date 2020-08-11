1/1
Thomas A. Mackey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Andrew Mackey, 84, died peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 after a lovely outing overlooking the Pacific Ocean which he loved. Tom was born August 25, 1935 in New York City to Thomas Aloysius Mackey and Marie Delaney Mackey. He spent his youth excelling in football and track at Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx, before attending Georgetown University, where he ran track and majored in Math. After graduation, Tom served in the US Army before earning a Masters in Math at Duke University. While subsequently teaching at SUNY-Oswego in upstate New York, Tom met his wife of nearly 54 years, Carol Murphy Mackey, with whom he raised three sons,Tom (ABRHS 85), Stuart (ABRHS 87) and Craig (ABRHS 90). Tom and Carol raised their family in Acton, Massachusetts, while Tom worked for the non-profit MITRE Corporation in nearby Bedford assisting the US Armed Forces in the incorporation of modern computer technology into the defense industry. Upon retiring from MITRE after nearly 30 years, Tom and Carol spent time traveling and eventually fell in love with Santa Barbara. There Tom rekindled his love of teaching by serving as a docent at the Reagan Ranch Center, the Old Mission Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Carol and Tom volunteered together for Meals on Wheels for twelve years and loved to play bridge together. Tom is survived by his wife Carol; his son Tom of San Diego, California; his son Craig of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; his son Stuart (and wife Shirley) and his two granddaughters, KaiLan and JiaLian, all of Calabasas, California. Toms family is very grateful for the competent and loving care provided by the Samarkand Clinic and the VNA Health of Santa Barbara. There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels (5276 Hollister Ave, #258, Goleta, CA 93111; (805) 683-1565) or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved