Trevor Ryan Kononenko, 24, of Boxborough, MA & Denver, CO passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2020. Graduate of Acton-Boxborough High School Class of 2013 where he was a member of the Varsity Lacrosse Team & the Marching Band. Graduate Cum Laude from The Ohio State University in 2017. In his short life, Trevor managed to touch many people. He was welcoming to all and quickly made new friends. You can see the many stories from these people on his Facebook page. Please feel free to contribute a story of your own. Trevor will be dearly missed, and forever in our hearts. Survived by parents Paul Kononenko & Carol Zimmet of Boxborough, his brother Kevin of Somerville, & grandmother Shirley Zimmet of AZ. Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) was in charge of arrangements for the family. Donations in memory of Trevor may be made to MusiCares www.grammy.com / musicares / donations.When prompted you may use the funeral home email for confirmation: actonfh@verizon.net The confirmation will be forwarded to the family. To donate by phone, please call 310.581.8659, or mail a donation as follows: MusiCares, Attn: Annual Giving, 3030 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90404. Please be sure to indicate the donation is in memory of Trevor Ryan Kononenko. Memorial page for condolences & details as to visiting during the COVID era, please visit actonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
