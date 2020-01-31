Home

Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
Valerie H. Robinson Obituary
Valerie H. Robinson, 62, died January 28, 2020 in her Boxborough, MA home. Born, raised and educated in Haverhill, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Sheila (Quimby) Robinson. Valerie earned a bachelors degree in education from Fitchburg State College, and an IT degree from Lowell Tech. She started out as a special education teacher before becoming a software engineer. Val lived in Acton, MA for a time before settling in Boxborough 16 years ago. She enjoyed gardening and running, and her favorite pastime was reading and caring for her three cats. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Valerie is survived by her husband, Patrick Duggan of Boxborough; three daughters, Delaney Harrigan of Lowell, Kylie Harrigan of Chelmsford, and Niki Duggan of Clinton; two sisters, Ann Marie Robinson and husband Mark Hecker of Northborough, and Ellen Gentile and husband Dom- inic of Manhattan, NYC. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Saturday, February 1st from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue (Rte 111) Acton. Those who wish may choose to avoid wearing black and instead choose favorite clothing and colors to celebrate and remember Valerie's life. Private interment in South Cemetery, Boxborough, will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020
