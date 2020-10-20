Virginia M. 'Jean' (McNiff) McGrath, age 86, of Maynard, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late John R. McGrath. Born in Boston on December 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Patrick James and Hannah Josephine (Burke) McNiff. Jean was raised and educated in Belmont, graduating from Belmont High School class of 1951. Jean went on to attend Lesley College in Cambridge, graduating with the class of 1955, earning her Bachelor of Arts in Educational Studies. John and Jean met on a blind date on December 5, 1952 and later married on April 14, 1956. Jean was a 1st Grade teacher for thirty-one years at Gates Elementary School and Towne Elementary School in Acton. She was a passionate educator and devoted teacher. Retiring in June, 2000. She was honored to be included in 'Whos Who Among Americas Teachers' in 1992 and 2005. Family was most important to Jean. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Jean and John enjoyed visiting Cape Cod. The two shared an interest in Lighthouses and enjoyed driving to different locations to view them. Jean was an avid Red Sox fan. She was known for her great sense of humor. Jean is survived by her daughter, Debbra Ann McGrath of Needham, MA; her sons, John Robinson McGrath Jr., of Amesbury, MA; Mark Patrick McGrath and wife Kathy of Maynard, MA; her grandchildren, Harry, Mitchell, Kendra McGrath and Kristin Martin; her great- grandchildren, Sophia, Harper, Mason McGrath and Harper Martin; her sister, Nancy OBrien of Acton, MA. Due to the current restrictions, Jean's burial will be private in St. Joseph Cemetery, Boston. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Gifts in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard.
