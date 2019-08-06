|
Virginia S. (Ginny) Hershberger of Hudson, MA passed away peacefully at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA on July 29, 2019 after an extended battle with breast cancer. Ginny was born in Everett, PA to the late Harry and Bess (May) Shaffer, and was a graduate of Everett High School. A long - time resident of Acton, MA, Ginny was an active member of the Acton Womans Club and enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sudbury, MA. She is survived by two children, William E. Hershberger, Jr, married to Carolyn (Long), and Jeffrey G. Hershberger, married to Terri Mitchell; five grandchildren, William E. Hershberger, III, Sarah Hershberger, Matthew Hershberger, Jayme Hershberger and Emily Hershberger; five great grandchildren; one sibling, Frank Shaffer, and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings Donald Shaffer, Paul Shaffer, Harry Shaffer, Jr., Robert Shaffer, Betty Parisi, Dorothy Brantner, Joan Border, Ann Hanak, Max Shaffer, Barbara Williams and Shirley Felten. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation on behalf of Ginny to help support ongoing breast cancer research. Donations can be made either on-line https:// give.bcrf.org/give/31404/#!/ donation/checkout or thru the mail to BCRF, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Ginnys life at St John Lutheran Church, 16 Great Road, Sudbury, MA. The date and time for the Memorial Service will be posted on the Acton Funeral Home website when finalized. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019