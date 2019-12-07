|
The Reverend Doctor William Aldridge Dantzler, lovingly known as Bill, died on December 3, 2019, at the age of 86. Born on September 15, 1933, in Winona, MS, he moved to Birmingham in 1943 and became a member of First Presbyterian Church. A graduate of both Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC and Columbia Theological Seminary, he completed graduate work at Vanderbilt Divinity School and trained in Clinical Pastoral Education at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Bill Dantzler was a Corpo- rate Director of Clinical Pastoral Education for the Baptist Health System for 25 years. He also proudly served as pastor to pastors and their families in the Birmingham Presbytery and the Presbytery of Sheppards and Lapsley. He served as moderator of both presbyteries and the Synod of the Mid-South, and he was quite active in the Presbyterian Church USA and the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE). He was chair of the Southeast region ACPE and received the Kempson Leadership Award from his peers in 1999. Bill Dantzler also served as Associate Pastor at Memorial Presbyterian Church in West Palm Beach, FL, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Dadeville, AL, pastor of Glencliff Presbyterian Church in Nashville, TN, pastor of Kelley Presbyterian Church in McDonough, GA, as well as President of the Homewood Public Library in the mid 1990s. His beautiful life will be cherished and remembered by his wife of 60 years, Kelly Wren Dantzler, his two children and their spouses, Carolyn Dantzler Nicholson, David Nicholson, John Dantzler, and Julianne Coleman, and his four grandchildren, David Nicholson, Rachel Dantzler, Katherine Dantzler, and Julia Dantzler. A Memorial Service for The Reverend Doctor William Aldridge Dantzler will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Light Center for Homeless Women and Children in Birmingham, Alabama (www.firstlightshelter.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord, MA. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Bills online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019