|
|
Christopher Banus lost his valiant battle with congestive heart on May 7th 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the son of Dr. and Mrs. Mario Banus. Chris grew up at 31 High Street in Topsfield, Massachusetts. He was an athlete at both Masconomet Regional High School (66) and Brown University; holding records for the mile & half mile. As a chemical engineer and entrepreneur Chris traveled all over the world, living in Canada, Sweden, India, Switzerland and lately in Mojacar and then Marbella Spain. He holds 13 patents on his numerous inventions. Some of his inventions are deployed worldwide. Friends from as far as Canada and Spain came to visit during his lengthy illness. He is survived by his lovely wife, Sylvie Antoinette Chantrieux Banus and his step daughter Emily Sarrouf of Marbella, Spain, his brother, Mark Banus, of The Villages, Florida and his step-mother, Barbara Banus of Beaufort SC plus numerous loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1 pm, located at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. Online condolences may be shared with the family at hiers-baxley.com
Published in The Tri-Town Transcript from May 15 to May 23, 2019