Evelyn Louise Knight, 91, died Saturday morning, April 27, 2019 at her home in Topsfield. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on August 7, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Laura (Laite) Knight. She was a 1951 graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design where she majored in Interior Design and was active in theatre. Louise was the head of the Bureau of Design at Armstrong Cork in Montreal, Canada where she wrote and directed the annual sales meeting skits. She came to Boston to be a showroom manager and then a space planner for an office furniture dealer. Louise continued her love of acting and join the Village Players where she appeared in Arsenic and Old Lace, Barefoot in the Park, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest, and many other plays. In retirement she played golf and traveled. She leaves six nieces and nephews, thirteen grandnieces, and her great friend of fifty years, Nancy Babson. She was predeceased by her sister Anita Dilworth of Baltimore, MD, her brother Eliot Bud Knight of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, and her nephew Peter F. Dilworth of Baltimore, MD. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.
Published in The Tri-Town Transcript from May 3 to May 10, 2019